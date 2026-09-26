Astrological predictions for September 26, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here are the Vedic predictions for September 26, 2026 – Saturday (Shaniwar), Shukla Chaturthi, Anuradha Nakshatra:

Mesha (Aries)

Ganesha and Mangal bless your courage today. Shani’s drishti on your karma sthana may bring extra workload, but your efforts will be recognized. Avoid arguments in family matters. Hanuman Chalisa paath in the morning will remove obstacles. Financially, a pending payment may arrive.

Vrishabha (Taurus)

Shukra is strong in your rashi, bringing harmony in relationships and comfort. Today is favourable for creative work, buying clothes or home decor. Your speech will be sweet and persuasive. Be careful about over-eating or throat related issues. Offer white flowers to Maa Lakshmi.

Mithuna (Gemini)

Budha’s position makes your intellect sharp today. Good day for students, writers and business negotiations. You may get news from a distant relative or regarding travel. Restlessness of mind in the evening is possible, do pranayama. Control hasty spending.

Karka (Cancer)

Chandra is in Vrishchika, making you emotionally sensitive today. Family and mother’s health needs attention. You may feel inclined towards spiritual or devotional activities. Property-related matters will move forward slowly. Keep your documents safe and avoid emotional decisions in money matters.

Simha (Leo)

Surya’s tej gives you leadership and confidence. You will take charge at workplace and juniors will seek your advice. A short journey for work is indicated. Ego clash with a senior or father-figure is possible, speak with humility. Aditya Hridaya Stotra is beneficial.

Kanya (Virgo)

Your hard work from past weeks will now show results. Excellent day for competitive exams, analysis and job-related efforts. Debt or health-related worries will reduce. However, avoid being overly critical of spouse or partner. Donate green moong to a needy person.

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Tula (Libra)

Balance is the key today. Shukra blesses your love life – new proposal or reconciliation is possible. Partnership business will prosper. Legal matters may require patience. Your artistic sense will be appreciated. Keep control on expenses for luxury.

Vrishchika (Scorpio)

Mangal and Anuradha Nakshatra give you strong determination. Hidden enemies may be active, but you will overcome them. Good day for research, occult studies and property investment. Health – take care of digestion and avoid spicy food. Meditation in the evening will bring clarity.

Dhanu (Sagittarius)

Guru Brihaspati guides your dharma sthana. Favourable for higher education, teaching and religious travel. Your advice will be valued by others. Father’s health or blessings will be important today. A child-related good news is possible for some natives. Chant Guru mantra.

Makara (Capricorn)

Shani, your swami, demands discipline today. Work pressure will be high but you are capable of handling it. Do not postpone important tasks. Iron, oil, and machinery related work is auspicious. Some old joint-pain may trouble you. Offer mustard oil diya to Shani Dev.

Kumbha (Aquarius)

Labh sthana is active, new sources of income or help from friends is indicated. Social networking and group activities will benefit you. Your innovative ideas will get support. Avoid overthinking at night. Keep away from intoxicants and maintain sattvic conduct.

Meena (Pisces)

Guru’s grace brings peace to your mind. Excellent day for spiritual sadhana, daan and healing work. You may feel detached from material hustle and want solitude. Financial stability continues, but avoid lending large amounts. Offer water to Shivling in the morning.