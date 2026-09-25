Astrological predictions for September 25, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here is your Vedic Rashifal for 25th September, Friday:

Mesha (Aries)

Today Chandra brings high energy to your Karma Bhava. Pending work at the office will finally be completed. Avoid heated arguments with seniors, keep your speech controlled. Financially, an old payment may return. Hanuman Chalisa path will bring calm.

Vrishabha (Taurus)

Bhagya Sthana is strong today. A short travel or religious work is possible. Your father’s advice will prove valuable in a money matter. Students will get success in competitive exams. Offer water to Surya Dev in the morning.

Mithuna (Gemini)

Ashtam Bhaav creates some restlessness. Be careful with health, especially digestion and stress. Do not share secrets or invest in speculation today. By evening, a good news from in-laws side will bring relief. Chant Om Namah Shivaya.

Karka (Cancer)

Saptam Bhaav is shining for partnerships. Business deals will be profitable and love relations will deepen. Spouse will support you emotionally. Those unmarried may get a marriage proposal. White clothes will be lucky for you today.

Simha (Leo)

Shatru Bhava is active, so enemies may create obstacles but you will win over them. Focus on health and routine. A court or office matter will go in your favour. Do not lend money today. Keep a clove in your pocket for success.

Kanya (Virgo)

Pancham Bhava brings creativity and joy. Children will bring happiness and students will shine. Love life will be romantic, you may express your feelings. A new source of income may start. Worship Maa Saraswati.

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Tula (Libra)

Chaturtha Bhava gives focus on home and mother. You may buy a home item or plan renovation. Mind will be emotional, avoid overthinking. Property matters need patience. Offer kheer to Goddess Lakshmi for peace at home.

Vrishchika (Scorpio)

Parakram Bhaav is very strong. Your courage and communication will impress everyone. Siblings will help you in an important task. Short travel will be successful. Your hard work will be praised at workplace. Wear red for energy.

Dhanu (Sagittarius)

Dhan Bhava brings financial growth. Your speech will attract people today, use it wisely in meetings. Family function or guest arrival is possible. Avoid excessive sweets. Donate yellow chana dal in a temple.

Makara (Capricorn)

Chandra is in your own Rashi today, making you confident and magnetic. People will listen to you. A new responsibility at work may come to you. Health will improve. Control anger to save relations. Shani mantra jaap is beneficial.

Kumbha (Aquarius)

Vyaya Bhava indicates expenses. Money may go on travel or health. Do not worry, it will bring future gains. Foreign connection or online work will bring opportunity. Take rest and avoid late night work. Light a diya near Tulsi.

Meena (Pisces)

Labh Bhava is giving excellent results. Your long-cherished wish will be fulfilled today. Income will increase and friends will be supportive. Social respect will grow. An elder’s blessing will open a new path. Offer milk to Shivling.