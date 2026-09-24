Astrological predictions for September 24, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here is your Vedic Rashifal for September 24, 2026 – Thursday – Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha, Tritiya Tithi. The day is ruled by Brihaspati (Jupiter).

Mesha Rashi (Aries)

Guru’s aspect brings auspicious energy to your karma sthana. Professional matters will move forward after a delay. Avoid arguments over property or with elders. Hanuman Chalisa path will be beneficial. Financial gains are indicated in the second half of the day.

Vrishabha Rashi (Taurus)

Moon in your Bhagya bhava is giving you good fortune. A pending work related to government or father figure will be completed. Your health needs attention, especially stomach-related issues. Avoid new investments today. Family support will be strong.

Mithuna Rashi (Gemini)

Today is a mixed day for you. Ashtam Chandra may cause mental restlessness and unexpected expenses. Be careful while driving and in financial transactions. Students will need to focus more. Chanting Vishnu Sahasranama will give peace.

Karka Rashi (Cancer)

Your Saptam bhava is active, bringing good news in partnership and marriage matters. Business persons will get a new deal. Spouse’s health may cause some worry. Unmarried natives may get a marriage proposal. Keep your speech sweet and controlled.

Simha Rashi (Leo)

Shashtha Chandra brings victory over enemies and competition. You will succeed in court matters or competitive exams. However, do not take any loan today. Workplace politics may disturb you, stay focused on your work. Offer water to Surya Dev.

Kanya Rashi (Virgo)

Pancham bhava is strong, excellent for students, artists and those planning for a child. Your intellect will be sharp and appreciated. A sudden financial gain is possible. Avoid excessive speculation. Love relations will be sweet and harmonious.

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Tula Rashi (Libra)

Chaturtha Chandra indicates domestic matters will dominate. You may plan to buy a vehicle or renovate your home. Mother’s health needs attention. Mental peace may be slightly disturbed. Do not take important decisions related to property today.

Vrishchika Rashi (Scorpio)

Your courage and confidence will be high. Short journeys and communication will bring benefits. Siblings will be supportive. Your hard work will be recognized at workplace. Good day to start a new initiative. Financial position will improve.

Dhanu Rashi (Sagittarius)

Your rashi swami Brihaspati is your day lord today. Speech and wealth will both improve. Family function or auspicious event at home is possible. You will be able to clear old debts. Avoid being too blunt while speaking. Donate yellow sweets in temple.

Makara Rashi (Capricorn)

Moon in your Rashi brings emotional sensitivity. You will be in the limelight, but expenses will also rise. Health will improve. Personal matters need to be handled with patience. New clothes or ornaments may come to you. Students will do well.

Kumbha Rashi (Aquarius)

Vyaya bhava Chandra indicates higher spending and foreign connection. You may spend on travel or medical reasons. Avoid trusting unknown persons with money. Meditation and spiritual activities will give you relief. Legal matters should be postponed.

Meena Rashi (Pisces)

This is an excellent day for income and fulfillment of desires. Your network circle will help you gain financially. Elder siblings will be supportive. A long-cherished wish will be fulfilled. You will be inclined towards charity and spiritual deeds.