Astrological predictions for September 23, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here is the Vedic Rashi predictions for September 23, 2026 – Wednesday:

Mesha (Aries)

Wednesday favours courage and new beginnings to people of Mesha Rashi. Budha’s transit today supports professional communication, but Mangal’s drishti may bring minor family friction. Avoid hasty financial decisions today. Chanting Hanuman Chalisa in the evening will be beneficial.

Vrishabha (Taurus)

Today, Shukra is strong for Vrisha Rashi people. This will bring harmony in married life and gains through creative work. Focus on savings as expenses may rise after midday. Health will be stable but take care of throat and digestion. An auspicious news from children is indicated.

Mithuna (Gemini)

Mind may feel restless due to Chandra in your 8th house. Good day for research, studies and occult interests. Colleagues will support you today, but do not share confidential plans. Travel should be avoided unless necessary. Meditation will help.

Karka (Cancer)

For Karkata people Bhagya Sthana is active today. Support from elders and father-figure will help in career. Partnership matters improve. Money flow will be average, but old dues may be recovered. Keep control on emotions during evening hours.

Simha (Leo)

Surya gives you leadership energy at workplace. You may get recognition, but avoid ego clash with seniors. Health needs attention – eye strain and headache possible. Donate wheat or jaggery to bring Surya shanti.

Kanya (Virgo)

Karma Sthana is prominent. Hard work will pay off, though results may be delayed. Students will perform well. Relationship requires patience and clear communication. Time is good for starting health regimen.

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Tula (Libra)

Financial gains are indicated through business or spouse. Legal matters will move in your favour. You may feel inclined towards luxury and decoration. Do not overthink about past issues. Evening is good for social gatherings.

Vrishchika (Scorpio)

Mangal gives you extra determination. Property related work can be initiated. Family responsibilities will increase. Avoid arguments with siblings. Your intuition will be strong today – trust it in important decisions.

Dhanu (Sagittarius)

Guru Brihaspati (Jupiter) blesses your rashi, giving wisdom and optimism. Pilgrimage or spiritual discussion is likely. Career growth is steady but slow. Children may demand more attention. Avoid lending large amounts today.

Makara (Capricorn)

Shani tests patience in work field, but steady efforts will bring success. Money management needs discipline. Old friend may contact you today. Health of mother needs attention. Light diya with sesame oil in evening.

Kumbha (Aquarius)

Income house is strong for you on Wednesday – small financial profit expected. New contacts will be helpful for future. Mind will be innovative but scattered, so prioritize one task at a time. Spouse’s health needs care. Keep vehicle speed in check.

Meena (Pisces)

Chandra in your rashi brings emotional sensitivity. Good day for artistic and spiritual activities. Office politics may disturb you – so stay neutral. Water-related travel should be done carefully. Offer white flowers to Lord Shiva for peace.