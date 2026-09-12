Astrological predictions for Sept 12, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here is your Vedic Rashifal for Saturday, September 12, 2026 – Shukla Paksha Dashami, Purva Ashadha Nakshatra, Shaniwar:

Mesha (Aries)

Shani’s drishti on your 3rd house gives you courage for pending tasks. Your karma will be rewarded at work, but avoid arguments with seniors. Family matters will need patience, especially regarding spouse’s health. Financially, an old investment may give returns. Chant Hanuman Chalisa.

Vrishabha (Taurus)

Moon in your 8th house indicates sudden expenses or travel. Your mind may feel disturbed, so avoid major decisions today. In business, keep documents carefully. Love life will be stable, partner will support you. Health-wise, watch your digestion and acidity.

Mithuna (Gemini)

Labha sthana is strong, you will see gains from multiple sources. Budh-Aditya yoga brings success in competitive exams and presentations. Your communication will impress everyone. For married natives, good news regarding children is possible. Evening will be auspicious.

Karka (Cancer)

Your 10th house is active, you will get recognition in your profession. A senior or government authority may help you. Domestic atmosphere will be peaceful, but mother’s advice will be important. Avoid lending money today. Offer water to Shivalinga in morning.

Simha (Leo)

Bhagya is with you, Surya’s position brings fortune from long distance. A pending legal or official work will move forward. Students planning to go abroad will get positive news. Father’s health needs attention. Control your ego in relationships.

Kanya (Virgo)

Ashtama Shani creates mental pressure, you may feel low energy. Avoid new investments and risky driving. A secret matter may come to light, keep calm. Your spouse will be your strength today. Meditation and pranayama will give relief.

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Tula (Libra)

Saptama Moon brings focus to partnership, both business and marital. A proposal or deal may get finalized. Singles may meet someone interesting. Business partners will cooperate. Be careful of over-spending on luxury items. White clothes will be lucky.

Vrishchika (Scorpio)

Shatru and Rina houses active, you will win over enemies and competitors. Job seekers will get good interview calls. Health needs care, old joint pain may return. Avoid taking loan today. Recite Bajrang Baan for protection.

Dhanu (Sagittarius)

Panchama bhav is powerful, students will excel and creatives will shine. Your child will make you proud. Love life is very romantic today. Stock market and speculation may bring gain but be cautious. Guru mantra jaap is beneficial.

Makara (Capricorn)

Shani in your rashi makes you work hard, results will come but slowly. Property related matters will progress, you may plan renovation. Mother’s health will improve. Do not argue at home over small matters. Donate mustard oil in Shani temple.

Kumbha (Aquarius)

Parakrama increases, your short travel and sibling support will be fruitful. Your bold decision at work will be appreciated. Social media or writing work will get good response. Health is good but throat infection possible. Keep your speech sweet.

Meena (Pisces)

Dhana yoga is forming, your speech will bring wealth and respect. Family function or guest arrival is possible. You will spend on family comforts. In job, you may get additional responsibility with incentive. Avoid oily food today.