Astrological predictions for Sept 05, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here is astrological predictions for September 05, 2026 – Saturday, as per Vedic Astrology:

Mesha (Aries)

Shani’s drishti on your 10th house may bring extra workload, but Surya in Simha gives you power to lead. A senior will notice your effort. Avoid arguments with father or boss. Financial gain from government-related work is possible. Chant Hanuman Chalisa in the morning.

Vrishabha (Taurus)

Chandra in your 9th bhava brings good fortune. A long-pending travel plan or spiritual yatra may materialize. Your Guru or father will support you. Students will get success in competitive exams. Control overeating, stomach issues indicated.

Mithuna (Gemini)

Ashtama Chandra makes the mind restless today. Unexpected expenses on health or vehicle. Do not share secrets or make big investments. Mantra jaap and meditation will help you. Evening will be much better than morning.

Karka (Cancer)

Saptama Chandra brings focus on marriage and partnership. Spouse will be supportive but demands attention. Business partners will bring profit. Unmarried natives may get a good alliance proposal. Avoid being over-emotional in decisions.

Simha (Leo)

Surya in your lagna gives you high energy and confidence. You will win over enemies and competition. Health needs care – especially blood pressure and eyes. Office politics will end in your favour. Auspicious for loan approval.

Kanya (Virgo)

Panchama Chandra is excellent for students, artists and those in love. Children will bring joy. Speculation may give small gains, but avoid greed. Your advice will be valued by family. Good day for starting new education.

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Tula (Libra)

Chaturtha Chandra may create some tension at home. Mother’s health needs attention. Property-related matters may get delayed. Peace at home will bring peace at work. Do not take decisions related to buying house today.

Vrishchika (Scorpio)

Parakrama is high due to 3rd house Chandra. Short travel, sibling support and courageous decisions will benefit you. Your communication skills will impress clients. Good day for writers, media and marketing people.

Dhanu (Sagittarius)

Second house Chandra brings focus on wealth and family. Money will come but speech must be controlled – harsh words can hurt close relations. Family function or good food is indicated. Savings will increase.

Makara (Capricorn)

Chandra in your rashi makes you sensitive and attractive. People will be drawn to you. Your personality will shine. Start new work, it will succeed. But avoid self-doubt and overthinking. Offer water to Shani Dev.

Kumbha (Aquarius)

Dwadasha Chandra indicates expenses and foreign connection. Money may be spent on travel or hospital. A spiritual thought will guide you. Do not lend money today. Rest and solitude will give you energy.

Meena (Pisces)

Ekadasha Chandra is highly auspicious – labha yoga. Income, gifts and fulfillment of wishes. Friends will help you achieve a big goal. Elder brother’s support is there. Excellent day for networking and social work.