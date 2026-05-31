Astrological predictions for May 31, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here’s your Rashifal for Sunday, 31 May 2026 in Indian style. Remember, these are general predictions – take what resonates and leave the rest.

Aries – Mesh

Today brings energy, but don’t rush decisions. A long-pending work task may get moving if you ask for help. Family elders will give good advice – listen carefully. Spend a little time in prayer or meditation to keep anger in check. Evening is good for a short walk or light exercise.

Taurus – Vrishabh

Money matters look stable, but avoid impulsive shopping. Someone at work may appreciate your effort, boosting confidence. Health needs attention – drink more water and skip oily food. An old friend might reconnect and lift your mood. Chanting “Om Shanti” in the evening can bring peace.

Gemini – Mithun

Your communication skills will be your strength today. Students may get clarity on studies or career doubts. Avoid unnecessary arguments with siblings. A small financial gain is possible through a side effort. Offer jaggery and gram to Hanuman ji for protection.

Cancer – Kark

Emotions may run high, but don’t take things to heart. Family bonding improves if you spend time at home. Health-wise, watch your digestion – eat light. A creative idea can bring future benefit if you note it down. Light a diya near Tulsi plant in the evening.

Leo – Singh

Confidence is high, and it shows in your work. Seniors or officials may notice your dedication. Avoid ego clashes in relationships. Travel plans, if any, should be checked twice. Donate red flowers or jaggery to Sun God after sunrise for success.

Virgo – Kanya

Attention to detail helps you solve a problem others missed. Finances improve slowly, so stay patient. Health looks good, but don’t skip meals. Someone may seek your advice – guide them kindly. Recite Vishnu Sahasranama or listen to it for mental calm.

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Libra – Tula

Balance is the key word today. Work and personal life both need your time. A partnership deal may get discussed – read terms carefully. Social gatherings bring good news. Wear light colors and offer white sweets to Goddess Lakshmi for harmony.

Scorpio – Vrishchik

Intense focus helps you finish pending work. Avoid secrets or gossip – it can backfire. Health needs rest; don’t overwork. Financially, a planned expense comes up, so budget wisely. Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” 11 times for strength.

Sagittarius – Dhanu

Optimism brings new opportunities your way. Learning or short travel could be on cards. Be careful with money lending. Family will support your decisions. Offer yellow flowers to Guru Brihaspati and seek blessings for wisdom.

Capricorn – Makar

Hard work finally shows results. Career-wise, a small recognition is possible. Don’t ignore back or knee pain – rest when needed. Savings get a slight boost if you avoid wasteful spending. Light a mustard oil diya for Shani Dev to remove obstacles.

Aquarius – Kumbh

Innovative ideas flow today, use them at work or for a hobby. Friends prove helpful in a tough spot. Health is normal, but avoid cold drinks. Evening is good for spiritual reading or bhajan. Donate blue/black cloth to the needy for good karma.

Pisces – Meen

Intuition is strong – trust your gut feeling in decisions. Financial matters need a second look before committing. Emotional support from family brings comfort. A small act of charity will bring mental satisfaction. Offer water to Peepal tree and pray for peace.