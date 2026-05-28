Astrological predictions for May 28, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here are your zodiac predictions for Thursday, May 28, 2026 in Indian style:

Aries (Mesh)

Today favours bold moves at work, Aries. Your energy will push pending tasks forward. Avoid arguments with elders — patience will save you regret. A small financial gain is likely in the evening. Light a diya for Hanuman ji for protection.

Taurus (Vrishabh)

For Taurus people, on Thursday love and family harmony take centre stage. Don’t overspend on comforts. Health needs attention — avoid cold foods. A friend may bring good news related to property or investment. Chanting “Om Shukraya Namah” can calm your mind.

Gemini (Mithuna)

Communication works in your favour. Meetings and messages will open new doors. Be cautious while driving or signing papers. Students may get recognition for effort. Offer green moong to Lord Vishnu for smoother progress.

Cancer (Karkata)

For Cancer zodiac signers, emotions may run high, but trust your intuition. Expenses for home or relatives could arise. Your caring nature will earn praise at work. Avoid lending money today. Recite the Chandra mantra to ease mental stress.

Leo (Singha)

Today your confidence is high, Leo — use it to lead, not to dominate. A creative idea could fetch appreciation from seniors. Watch your ego in relationships. Health looks stable if you rest well. Donate jaggery to a temple for blessings.

Virgo (Kanya)

Work demands detail and discipline today. Don’t get caught in small errors. A pending payment may come through. Health-wise, digestion needs care. Visiting a Goddess temple or offering white flowers will bring peace.

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Libra (Tula)

Balance is your key today. Partnerships — personal or business — will benefit from compromise. Avoid impulsive shopping. Travel plans may get confirmed. Chant “Om Shukraya Namah” 11 times for harmony.

Scorpio (Vrishchika)

A secret or hidden matter may come to light. Stay calm and don’t react sharply. Finances improve with smart planning. Health needs rest — don’t push yourself. Light a sesame oil lamp for Shani to reduce obstacles.

Sagittarius (Dhanu)

Luck favours learning and long-distance communication. A senior or guru may guide you. Avoid overpromising at work. Evening is good for social gatherings. Offer yellow sweets to Lord Brihaspati for wisdom.

Capricorn (Makara)

Career matters move slowly but surely. Don’t rush decisions about money or job change. Family support will lift your mood. Health is stable if you avoid stress. Donate black til for Shani’s grace.

Aquarius (Kumbha)

New ideas and tech solutions will work in your favour. Networking brings opportunity. Watch expenses on gadgets. Relationships need honest talk. Chant “Om Rahave Namah” to clear confusion.

Pisces (Meena)

Spiritual thoughts and intuition are strong today. A small act of charity will bring inner peace. Avoid escapism at work — finish tasks first. Evening is good for music or prayer. Offer water to the Peepal tree for blessings.