Astrological predictions for May 23, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Horoscope for Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Aries (Mesha)

Saturn’s aspect brings slow progress in work, but Mars keeps your energy high. Be patient in money matters and avoid rushed decisions. Family support will help you stay steady. Evening is good for prayer or meditation. Wear red for confidence.

Taurus (Vrishabha)

Moon in your sign gives emotional clarity. A pending task at work may get cleared if you stay calm. Expenses possible, so control impulse buying. Relations with spouse improve after a small talk. Chant “Om Shukraya Namah” for peace.

Gemini (Mithuna)

Mental restlessness likely due to Mercury’s movement. Avoid arguments with siblings or colleagues. Good day for learning and short travel. Health needs attention – don’t skip meals. Keep a green handkerchief for luck.

Cancer (Karka)

Domestic matters take priority. You may receive good news about property or home repairs. Emotions run high – don’t overreact. Financially, a small gain is indicated. Offer water to the Moon after sunset for blessings.

Leo (Simha)

Sun gives you leadership energy, but ego clashes possible at work. Keep your tone soft. Creative work will fetch appreciation. Love life sees warmth if you listen more. Donate wheat on Saturday for Saturn’s relief.

Virgo (Kanya)

Focus on health and daily routine. Mercury helps in analysis, so good day for planning finances. Old friend may reconnect. Avoid lending money. Light a ghee lamp for Lord Vishnu in the evening.

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Libra (Tula)

Venus brings charm in social circles. A new contact may benefit your career later. Balance between work and family needed. Don’t take loans today. Wear white or light blue to attract harmony.

Scorpio (Vrishchika)

Ketu’s influence makes you introspective. Good for spiritual work, not for risky deals. Tension at workplace may ease by evening. Keep secrets to yourself. Recite Hanuman Chalisa for protection.

Sagittarius (Dhanu)

Jupiter blesses with optimism. Travel or learning opportunity comes up. Avoid overconfidence in money matters. Family outing will lift mood. Donate yellow items for guru’s grace.

Capricorn (Makara)

Saturn tests patience at work. Don’t react to criticism – results will show later. Health of an elder needs care. Financially stable day if you avoid speculation. Light a sesame oil lamp for Shani.

Aquarius (Kumbha)

Rahu brings sudden ideas, but check facts before acting. Good for tech, research, and networking. Emotional ups and downs with partner – communicate clearly. Wear blue for calm.

Pisces (Meena)

Moon-Jupiter together boost intuition. A spiritual or charitable act will bring inner peace. Avoid escapism in decisions. Small monetary gain possible through elder’s advice. Offer water to Peepal tree on Saturday.