Astrological predictions for May 22, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here are the astrological predictions for all 12 zodiac signs, listed by birth date. For example, if you were born between March 21 and April 19, your sign is Aries, and the first prediction in the list is for you.

Aries – Mar 21 to Apr 19

Friday pushes you to take the lead, Aries. A work decision that’s been lingering finally moves forward if you speak up first. Don’t rush into money talk – wait for all the facts. Evening brings a burst of energy for something creative or physical. Channel it, don’t burn out.

Taurus – Apr 20 to May 20

Comfort zones feel small today, Taurus. You’ll crave change, but stability pays off if you stay patient till afternoon. A small act of kindness circles back to you later. Keep meals light – your body wants less heaviness today. Rest early if you can.

Gemini – May 21 to Jun 20

Your mind is fast on Friday, Gemini. Great day for brainstorming, writing, or short trips. Conversations open doors, but double-check details before agreeing. Someone from the past pops up – keep it light and friendly. Avoid over-scheduling your evening.

Cancer – Jun 21 to Jul 22

Home and heart take priority, Cancer. A family matter needs your calm voice, not a fix. At work, steady effort beats flashy moves today. Spend a little on comfort – it lifts your mood. Emotional clarity comes late evening; journal it.

Leo – Jul 23 to Aug 22

The spotlight finds you Friday, Leo. Good day for presentations, social plans, or sharing ideas. Don’t let pride block useful feedback. Money-wise, stick to budget – impulse buys nag you later. End the day with people who make you laugh.

Virgo – Aug 23 to Sep 22

Details matter today, Virgo. You’ll spot a mistake others miss – fix it quietly and you’ll earn trust. Health tip: hydrate more than usual. Romance is low-key but sweet if you keep expectations simple. Don’t over-analyze a friend’s silence.

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Libra – Sep 23 to Oct 22

Balance is your theme, Libra. You’re pulled between work and social pull – block time for both. A partnership talk goes smoother if you listen first. Afternoon brings a small win or gift. Avoid gossip; it comes back around.

Scorpio – Oct 23 to Nov 21

Friday digs deep for you, Scorpio. Intuition is sharp – trust the gut nudge about a person or plan. Keep intense talks private; not everyone can handle your honesty today. Physical activity clears mental fog. Let go of one small control to feel freer.

Sagittarius – Nov 22 to Dec 21

Adventure calls, Sagittarius. Even a short detour or new route lifts your mood. Work flows if you start with the fun part. Watch spending on experiences – fun adds up. Evening is great for learning something new with friends.

Capricorn – Dec 22 to Jan 19

Responsibility weighs heavier Friday, Capricorn. Tackle the hard task first and the rest eases. Authority figures notice your discipline. Don’t skip meals under stress. A quiet evening recharges you better than a loud one.

Aquarius – Jan 20 to Feb 18

Ideas spark all day, Aquarius today. Share them – someone can help make one real. Group settings favor you, but pick one focus so you don’t scatter. Tech or online work flows smoothly for you. Avoid late-night scrolling; sleep matters tonight.

Pisces – Feb 19 to Mar 20

Your imagination is vivid on Friday, Pisces. Creative work flows if you protect quiet time. Emotions run high – music or water helps you reset. Someone needs your empathy; a small gesture means a lot. End the day with less noise, more calm.