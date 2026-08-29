Astrological predictions for August 29, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

Advertisement

Here is your Horoscope for August 29, 2026, Saturday – Bhadrapada Shukla Shashthi, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra:

Mesha / Aries

Shani’s drishti on your Karma bhava may bring extra workload. Do not argue with seniors at office. Financially, avoid lending money today. Hanuman Chalisa path in the evening will give you mental peace. Family support will be there by night.

Vrishabha / Taurus

Bhagya sthana is strong with Chandra in your 5th house. Good day for students and those in creative fields. A pending property matter may move forward. Your speech will impress others, but control ego in love matters. Offer white flowers to Maa Lakshmi.

Mithuna / Gemini

Ashtam Chandra is causing some restlessness. Health of mother or an elderly member needs attention. Avoid travelling long distance today. Sudden expenses may come up. Chanting Vishnu Sahasranama will help you stay calm and focused.

Karka / Cancer

Saptam Chandra brings good news in partnership and marriage proposals. Business partners will cooperate. Your spouse’s health will improve. Those planning for a new venture can sign deals after 11 AM. Keep your emotions balanced today.

Simha / Leo

Shashtha Chandra indicates victory over enemies and competitors. You will recover pending dues. However, avoid spicy food as stomach issues are indicated. At workplace, your hard work will be noticed. Donate food to the needy for better karma.

Kanya / Virgo

Pancham Chandra is very auspicious for you. Students will excel in exams and interviews. Love life will be sweet, chances of expressing your feelings. Investments in speculation should be avoided. Your children may bring you pride today.

Advertisement

Tula / Libra

Chaturtha Chandra may bring some domestic tension. Vehicle or home repair expenses are possible. Mind will be a little disturbed, so avoid taking big decisions. In the evening, time spent with family will heal you. Offer water to Surya Dev.

Vrischika / Scorpio

Tritiya Chandra gives you immense courage and energy. Short travels will be fruitful. Siblings will support you in an important work. Good day for media, writing and marketing professionals. Your confidence will be at its peak.

Dhanu / Sagittarius

Dwitiya Chandra is blessing your wealth house. Money flow will increase, especially from old sources. Family function or guest arrival is indicated. Speak sweetly, your words are powerful today. Avoid overeating. Keep accounts clear.

Makara / Capricorn

Rashi Chandra is making you emotionally sensitive but lucky. Your personality will attract people today. New clothes or a new look is on the cards. Career growth is steady. Meditation for 15 minutes in the morning will be highly beneficial.

Kumbha / Aquarius

Dwadash Chandra indicates high expenses and sleep disturbance. Money may go on medical or travel reasons. Do not trust strangers with money today. Spiritual activities will give you peace. Chanting “Om Namah Shivaya” 108 times is advised.

Meena / Pisces

Ekadash Chandra is highly auspicious for gains and wishes fulfillment. Old friends will connect and help you. Income will be more than expected. Good day to start a new investment for the long term. Your social respect will increase.