Astrological predictions for August 26, 2026 for all Zodiac signs

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Here are Vedic predictions for August 26, 2026, Wednesday – Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya, Swati Nakshatra, Siddha Yoga. The day is ruled by Budha :[Mercury]

*1. Mesha *

Lord Mars gives you extra courage today. Pending work related to property or government will move forward. Avoid harsh words with your spouse in the evening. A small financial gain from an old contact is indicated. Chant Hanuman Chalisa for peace.[Aries]

*2. Vrishabha *

Shukra’s position brings focus on luxury and family comfort. You may spend on home decoration or for children. Work pressure will be high till afternoon, but seniors will appreciate your effort. Health related to throat and digestion needs care. Keep your speech sweet.[Taurus]

*3. Mithuna *

Budha, your lord, is strong in your 3rd house. This is an excellent day for writing, teaching, media and business deals. Short travel will be fruitful. Your sibling may need your support. Student’s concentration will be very good today.[Gemini]

*4. Karka *

Moon in Swati makes your mind a bit restless and emotional. Family matters will take centre stage, especially mother’s health. Do not lend large amounts of money today. Your soft-spoken nature will win a difficult negotiation. Offer water to Shivling in the morning.[Cancer]

*5. Simha *

Surya’s blessing brings honour and leadership today. You will be in the limelight at workplace. An old dispute regarding ancestral property can be resolved. Ego clash with father or boss should be avoided. Excellent day for starting something new.[Leo]

*6. Kanya *

Your rashi lord Budha gives sharp intellect today. You will solve a complex problem others could not. Your expenses may increase due to health or travel. Secret enemies may try to create obstacles, stay alert. Meditation will give you immense benefit in the evening.[Virgo]

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*7. Tula *

Financial gains and fulfilment of wishes are seen. A long-pending payment will come to you. Your social circle will expand and you will meet influential people. Spouse will be supportive but children may cause some worry. Avoid speculation today.[Libra]

*8. Vrishchika *

10th house activation brings career growth and new responsibility. Your hard work will finally be recognized by management. Time is good for government job aspirants. Do not ignore pain in joints or back. Maintain humility despite success.[Scorpio]

*9. Dhanu *

Bhagya sthana is strong – luck will favour you after 11 am. Pilgrimage or long travel planning is possible. Your Guru or father figure will guide you correctly. Students going abroad for studies will get good news. Donate yellow sweets to the needy.[Sagittarius]

*10. Makara *

Ashtam influence suggests a day of caution. Sudden changes in plan and hidden matters will surface. Drive carefully and avoid risky investments. Research and occult studies will interest you deeply. Hanuman puja will remove obstacles.[Capricorn]

*11. Kumbha *

Your Saptam bhav is active, focus is on partnership and marriage. Business partners will bring profit, but clear communication is needed. Unmarried natives may get a good proposal. Spouse’s health needs attention. Evening will be romantic and pleasant.[Aquarius]

*12. Meena *

6th house gives you victory over enemies and competitors. If you have a court case or exam, success is indicated. Health will improve, but control your diet. Colleagues may be jealous, do not share your secrets. Feeding cows will bring Shubh Phal.