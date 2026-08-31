Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction August 31, 2026

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Look what August 31, 2026 (Monday) holds for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces in detail, as the stars guide your day in love, career, health, and fortune.

Aries:

Stay brave and positive. You may get money from business abroad. Spend time with family, hobbies and your partner. Take some time to understand yourself.

Taurus:

Your personality will attract people. Be careful with your belongings while travelling. Spend time with friends and your partner. You may receive good news from your family.

Gemini:

Your health will be good. Be careful at work to avoid money loss. Spend time with children and enjoy your love life. Avoid unnecessary fights.

Cancer:

Be patient and work hard. Listen to your partner and avoid wasting time on your phone. Married life will be happy. Take care of your health.

Leo:

You will have a fun and relaxing day. Investments may bring financial benefits. Your family will support you. Enjoy some peaceful time with your partner.

Virgo:

Your confidence will help you today. Avoid alcohol and other harmful habits. Family and love will bring happiness. Meditation can keep you peaceful.

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Libra:

Stay calm and avoid stress. Be careful before lending money to someone. You may get attention at a social event. Spend time completing pending work.

Scorpio:

Be polite with your partner and family. Take care of your money. Try to improve your relationships. Stay close to people who genuinely support you.

Sagittarius:

Keep your mind calm and positive. You may receive unexpected money. Someone who disliked you may try to make peace. Enjoy a relaxed day with your partner.

Capricorn:

Stay calm and take control of your problems. Save money and avoid unnecessary spending. Control your anger with family. Love and financial matters may bring happiness today.

Aquarius:

Things may improve financially. You may get back money you had lent. Your personality will impress others. Avoid emotional pressure on your partner and spend some time praying or meditating.

Pisces:

Your health will be good. Avoid unnecessary spending and stay away from other people’s problems. Spend time with family and enjoy your hobbies.