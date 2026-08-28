Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction August 28, 2026

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Look what August 28, 2026 (Friday) holds for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces in detail, as the stars guide your day in love, career, health, and fortune.

Aries:

Take a long walk and avoid alcohol. Stay out of other people’s problems. Love life will be good. You may receive a pleasant surprise at work. Married life will bring happiness.

Taurus:

Sports, meditation and yoga will be good for you. You may benefit from past investments. Social events can bring useful connections. Avoid wasting time. There may be some small problems in married life.

Gemini:

Avoid criticising others. Stay calm and use humour. Small-business owners may get helpful financial advice. Family and friends will bring happiness. Work rewards may be delayed. Love life will be positive.

Cancer:

Health and finances will be good. New money-making opportunities may come. You may receive gifts from relatives or friends. Be careful with business advice. Students may find it difficult to concentrate. Love life will be happy.

Leo:

Health problems may affect your work. Be careful with important assignments. Financial and property matters look favourable. Romance will be strong. You will also get enough time for yourself. Your spouse will make you feel loved.

Virgo:

Take care of your health and spend money carefully. Your love life may improve. Work opportunities may come through women you know. Avoid overthinking. Your relationship with your spouse will become stronger.

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Libra:

Control your anger and emotions. Expenses may increase, but your income should cover them. Spend time with children and family. Romance will be good. You may meet people who can help your career. You will enjoy romantic memories with your spouse.

Scorpio:

You may experience success and happiness today. Friends and family will add to your joy. A relative may help your business financially. New plans and partnerships look promising. Love and married life will be romantic.

Sagittarius:

Your health may improve. Better finances will help you clear pending bills. Household shopping may keep you busy. Work will feel positive because of your boss’s good mood. Your relationship with your partner will also improve.

Capricorn:

Be careful with your behaviour, as you may upset a friend. Discuss finances and future plans with your spouse. Friends and relatives may visit. Complete your work on time. Married life may feel boring, so try something new.

Aquarius:

Enjoy yourself but be careful with business expenses and possible losses. Think before speaking during arguments. You may meet an old friend. You could receive appreciation at work. Spend time with friends. Your spouse may bring back fun memories.

Pisces:

Avoid using personal relationships to get your way. Save money for future needs. Spend time with close friends. Keep your promises to your partner. New work opportunities may come. Consult your spouse before making important plans.